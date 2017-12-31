Soccer-Controversial penalty earns West Brom draw with Arsenal

* West Bromwich Albion drew 1-1 with Arsenal

* It was Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger’s 811th match in charge

* West Brom moved off the bottom of the table

* Alexis Sanchez put Arsenal ahead with late deflected free kick

* West Brom awarded controversial penalty in 89th minute

* Jay Rodriguez equalised from the spot

* West Brom at West Ham next, Arsenal host Chelsea

WEST BROMWICH ALBION 1 ARSENAL 1

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Arsenal were denied victory on their manager Arsene Wenger’s big day as West Bromwich Albion snatched a dramatic late point in a 1-1 Premier League draw on Sunday.

In Wenger’s record 811th game in charge, Alexis Sanchez’s 83rd-minute free kick, deflected home by James McClean, seemed to have secured an Arsenal win.

But Calum Chambers was adjudged to have handled in the penalty area and Jay Rodriguez converted an 89th-minute spot-kick to help his side climb off the bottom of the table.

The Arsenal players were furious with the decision and Wenger was spoken to by referee Mike Dean but his team did climb above Tottenham Hotspur into fifth place in the table. (Reporting by Peter Hall, Editing by Ed Osmond)