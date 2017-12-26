Soccer-Wasteful West Brom held to a 0-0 draw by Everton

* West Brom played out a goalless draw with Everton

* Rondon missed from close range in sixth minute

* Dawson headed over the bar from six yards in 19th minute

* Late Everton substitutes Lennon and Niasse struggled to make an impact

* Everton record fourth clean sheet from six league games under Allardyce

* West Brom host Arsenal next, Everton visit Bournemouth

WEST BROMWICH ALBION 0 EVERTON 0

Dec 26 (Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion failed to make the most of their opportunities in front of goal as they were held to a goalless draw by Everton in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The hosts made a blistering start at the Hawthorns and could have broken the deadlock from a whipped cross by Jay Rodriguez but striker Salomon Rondon missed the target from close range in the sixth minute.

Defender Craig Dawson headed another West Brom chance over the bar from inside the six-yard box as Everton continued to struggle against crosses put into the penalty area for the majority of the encounter.

Everton, who were without their top scorer Wayne Rooney, lacked the attacking firepower to test West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster but a resolute defensive display on the other end of the pitch ensured they remain unbeaten in the six league games since new manager Sam Allardyce took charge.

Alan Pardew continues to wait for his first victory as West Brom boss with all of his team’s three points this month coming along with a 0-0 scoreline. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)