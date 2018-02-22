Soccer-Huddersfield's survival hinges on reaction to defeats - Wagner

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Huddersfield Town’s bid for Premier League survival will depend on how they respond to defeats in the remaining 11 games of the season, manager David Wagner said.

Huddersfield snapped a run of five league losses with a 4-1 victory over Bournemouth in their last game. They have 27 points to sit one spot above the drop zone and face six bottom-half sides in their next seven games.

“We know we have a chance to stay up and the most important thing will be how we deal with defeats, because we’ll have some defeats in the next 11 games,” Wagner said.

“There are fixtures that are more winnable than others and maybe our advantage is that we’re so calm and so clear in our head,” the German added.

“We know where we’ve come from and we can be focused on what we have to do, rather than contend with all the other talk that maybe other teams who are in our situation have to deal with.”

Huddersfield’s first top-flight season in 45 years began strongly but inconsistency has plagued the West Yorkshire club.

They also take on Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal in the coming weeks.

“I‘m excited to see where this will end. It feels a little bit like the last few months of last season in the Championship when I was very proud of what the players had done.”

Huddersfield travel to basement side West Bromwich Albion in the league on Saturday. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)