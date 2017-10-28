FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Man City stay clear at top with win at West Brom
October 28, 2017 / 4:26 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Soccer-Man City stay clear at top with win at West Brom

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Man City won 3-2 at West Brom

* Pep Guardiola’s team stayed five points clear at the top

* Leroy Sane opened the scoring

* Jay Rodriguez equalised for the hosts

* Fernandinho restored City’s lead with deflected shot

* Raheem Sterling added third before Matt Phillips consolation

* West Brom next at Huddersfield, Man City host Arsenal

WEST BROMWICH ALBION 2 MANCHESTER CITY 3

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Manchester City continued their superb start to the season with a 3-2 win at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday which kept them five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Leroy Sane put City ahead after 10 minutes with a left-foot shot into the corner of the net for his eighth goal of the campaign.

West Brom equalised quickly when Jay Rodriguez got in behind the defence but City retook the lead through Fernandinho after the Brazilian’s long shot took two deflections before hitting the post and rolling into the net.

City substitute Raheem Sterling added the third, tapping in from close range after a cross from Kyle Walker at the end of a patient move before Matt Phillips snatched a late consolation for West Brom following a mistake by Nicolas Otamendi. (Reporting by Sophie Hurcom, editing by Ed Osmond)

