Soccer-Chelsea suffer new title bid blow with loss to West Ham
December 9, 2017 / 2:31 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Chelsea suffer new title bid blow with loss to West Ham

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * West Ham United beat Chelsea 1-0
    * Marko Arnautovic scores first goal for West Ham
    * Chelsea struggle to break down home defence
    * Result leaves Chelsea 11 points behind leaders Manchester
City
    * Chelsea visit Huddersfield on Tuesday; West Ham host
Arsenal on
Wednesday

    WEST HAM UNITED 1 CHELSEA 0
    Dec 9 (Reuters) - West Ham United put a fresh dent in
Chelsea's fading hopes of retaining the English title on
Saturday when they beat the Premier League champions 1-0, thanks
to a first goal for Marko Arnautovic since he joined West Ham in
July.
    Arnautovic swapped passes with Manuel Lanzini on the edge of
the Chelsea penalty area and curled a low shot beyond Thibaut
Courtois in the sixth minute of the London derby at West Ham's
London Stadium.
    Chelsea struggled to break down a West Ham defence that
looks much sturdier under new manager David Moyes, and the
visitors were vulnerable on the break to the power of Arnautovic
and Michail Antonio playing as a striker. 
    The result left Chelsea 11 points behind runaway league
leaders Manchester City and three behind second-placed
Manchester United ahead of Sunday's derby between the two
Manchester clubs.

 (Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
