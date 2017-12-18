FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Lanzini faces ban after being charged with simulation
#Football News
December 18, 2017

Soccer-Lanzini faces ban after being charged with simulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - West Ham United’s Manuel Lanzini could become the second player to be retrospectively banned for simulation after being charged by the Football Association for deceiving the match official during Saturday’s game against Stoke City.

The incident, which led to West Ham being awarded a penalty in 18th minute, was reviewed by three-person panel, with all three panellists agreeing Lanzini successfully deceived the match official - which led to the FA charge.

Everton’s Oumar Niasse was banned for two games following a similar incident against Crystal Palace last month.

West Ham and Lanzini must decide whether to accept a two-match ban or contest it, with the deadline to launch an appeal 1800 GMT on Tuesday. (Reporting by Peter Hall, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
