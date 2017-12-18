UPDATE 1-Soccer-Lanzini faces ban after being charged with simulation

(Adds Moyes quotes)

Dec 18 (Reuters) - West Ham United’s Manuel Lanzini could become the second player to be retrospectively banned for simulation after being charged by the Football Association for deceiving the match official during Saturday’s game against Stoke City.

The incident, which led to West Ham being awarded a penalty in 18th minute, was reviewed by three-person panel, with all three agreeing Lanzini successfully deceived the match official - which led to the FA charge.

Everton’s Oumar Niasse was banned for two games following a similar incident against Crystal Palace last month.

West Ham and Lanzini must decide whether to accept a two-match ban or contest it, with the deadline to launch an appeal 1800 GMT on Tuesday.

“I‘m going to think about it (appealing),” West Ham manager David Moyes said.

“I‘m a bit surprised. The referee was 10 yards from the ball, nothing was blocking his vision, the defender made a challenge for the ball and didn’t get it. So, I think they’re going against the referee.”

”He (Lanzini) had a brilliant performance on Saturday, he made two assists, so I only said to him after the game about how well he played.

“Let me be clear. I‘m the first one who wants to get rid of diving. That’s why I‘m surprised by this one because nobody can be sure.” (Reporting by Peter Hall, editing by Pritha Sarkar)