November 7, 2017 / 8:42 AM / a day ago

Soccer-Moyes named West Ham manager following Bilic exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - West Ham United have appointed David Moyes as their manager following the sacking of Slaven Bilic, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Croatian Bilic was sacked on Monday following a meeting with club officials as West Ham dropped into the relegation zone after a 4-1 home defeat by Liverpool left them with two wins in 11 league games.

“It’s a big job we have in hand now but I‘m sure with everybody together we can get the right results between now and the end of the season,” Moyes said in a video on West Ham’s Twitter account. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

