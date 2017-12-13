Soccer-Unstoppable City break record, United edge out Bournemouth

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Manchester City set a new top-flight record of 15 consecutive wins as their relentless progress towards the Premier League title continued with a 4-0 romp at Swansea City on Wednesday.

David Silva struck twice for Pep Guardiola’s side as they went past Arsenal’s 14-match winning sequence, although unlike the London club‘s, City’s streak has been in a single season.

Manchester United kept up a distant pursuit, although they made hard work of beating Bournemouth 1-0 at Old Trafford to remain 11 points adrift in second place.

Romelu Lukaku’s ninth league goal of the season was all that separated the sides.

Liverpool and Arsenal could only draw 0-0 with struggling West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United respectively, allowing Tottenham Hotspur to move into fourth spot behind Chelsea thanks top a 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion as Serge Aurier scoring his first goal for the club.

City have 49 points to United’s 38 with champions Chelsea, who won at Huddersfield Town on Tuesday, on 35. Tottenham have 31, ahead of Liverpool on goal difference while Arsenal dropped to seventh with 30 points.

It was an enjoyable night for managers returning to former clubs as Sam Allardyce watched his Everton side win 1-0 at Newcastle United and Claude Puel’s Leicester City triumphed 4-1 at Southampton, the club who sacked him at the end of last season. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)