WRAPUP1-Soccer-Leaders Manchester City beat United on Premier League derby day

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday to stretch their Premier League lead to 11 points while Liverpool and Everton drew 1-1 in a snowswept Merseyside derby at Anfield.

City’s victory marked the first time a team have won 14 consecutive English top-flight games in the same season and ended United’s run of 40 home games unbeaten in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola’s side took the lead in the 43rd minute through David Silva but poor defending allowed United to hit back immediately with Marcus Rashford grabbing an equaliser before the break.

Nicolas Otamendi volleyed in the winner on the half-turn nine minutes into the second half.

City now have 46 points from 16 games, with United staying second on 35.

Champions Chelsea, who lost 1-0 at relegation-threatened West Ham United on Saturday, are third on 32 points with Liverpool squandering a chance to overtake them and staying fourth on 30.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp fumed after his side’s draw, with Everton’s former England captain Wayne Rooney equalising from the penalty spot after a sensational first-half goal by Mohamed Salah.

Salah’s 42nd-minute stunner sent the Egyptian clear of Tottenham Hotspur’s England striker Harry Kane as the league’s top marksman with 13 goals.

Rooney’s goal was his first in a Merseyside derby, a match he last featured in almost 14 years ago.

“It’s always nice scoring against Liverpool, whoever you’re playing for,” he said.

In the day’s early match, Southampton and Arsenal also drew 1-1 with Charlie Austin putting the hosts ahead in the third minute at St Mary’s and Olivier Giroud heading in a late equaliser after coming on as a second-half substitute. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)