FACTBOX-Soccer-Revised matches and host stadiums for Euro 2020

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Below is the revised programme for the host stadiums at Euro 2020 after Brussels on Thursday lost the right to stage matches.

Final and semi-finals

- London, England: Wembley Stadium

The following will each stage three group games and one quarter-final:

- Baku, Azerbaijan: Olympic Stadium

- Munich, Germany: Football Arena Munich

- Rome, Italy: Stadio Olimpico

- Saint Petersburg, Russia: Saint Petersburg Stadion

The following will each stage three group games and one round of 16 fixture:

- Amsterdam, Netherlands: Amsterdam Arena

- Bilbao, Spain: San Mames Stadium

- Bucharest, Romania: National Arena

- Budapest, Hungary: Puskas Ferenc Stadium

- Copenhagen, Denmark: Parken Stadium

- Dublin, Republic of Ireland: Dublin Arena

- Glasgow, Scotland: Hampden Park

- London, England: Wembley Stadium