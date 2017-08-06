FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
August 6, 2017

Soccer-Dutch beat Denmark to win women's Euro title

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Vivianne Miedema scored twice as hosts Netherlands beat Denmark 4-2 to become only the fourth nation to win the women's European Championship since its inception in 1984. Underdogs Denmark took the lead through a Nadia Nadim penalty after just five minutes of the final, but the Dutch struck back quickly, Miedema slamming home Shanice van de Sanden's superb squared pass.

Lieke Martens then put the home side in front by curling home a bouncing shot, but Pernille Harder equalised before the break, cutting in from the right and rifling the ball home with her left foot.

The Dutch would not be denied however, and Sherida Spitse scored a free kick early in the second half before Miedema put the result beyond doubt with a brilliant run and finish in the 89th minute.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor

