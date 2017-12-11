FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Europa League last-32 draw
#Football News
December 11, 2017 / 12:34 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Europa League last-32 draw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Europa League last-32 draw made on Monday.

Borussia Dortmund v Atalanta

Nice v Lokomotiv Moscow

FC Copenhagen v Atletico Madrid

Spartak Moscow v Athletic Bilbao

AEK Athens v Dynamo Kiev

Celtic v Zenit St Petersburg

Napoli v RB Leipzig

Red Star Belgrade v CSKA Moscow

Olympique Lyonnais v Villarreal

Real Sociedad v FC Salzburg

Partizan Belgrade v Viktoria Plzen

Steaua Bucharest v Lazio

Ludogorets v AC Milan

Astana v Sporting Lisbon

Ostersunds v Arsenal

Olympique Marseille v Braga

Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
