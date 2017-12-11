Soccer-Europa League last-32 draw

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Europa League last-32 draw made on Monday.
Borussia Dortmund v Atalanta
Nice v Lokomotiv Moscow
FC Copenhagen v Atletico Madrid
Spartak Moscow v Athletic Bilbao
AEK Athens v Dynamo Kiev
Celtic v Zenit St Petersburg
Napoli v RB Leipzig
Red Star Belgrade v CSKA Moscow
Olympique Lyonnais v Villarreal
Real Sociedad v FC Salzburg
Partizan Belgrade v Viktoria Plzen
Steaua Bucharest v Lazio
Ludogorets v AC Milan
Astana v Sporting Lisbon
Ostersunds v Arsenal
Olympique Marseille v Braga
