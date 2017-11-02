FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Evra sent off before kick-off
November 2, 2017 / 10:10 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Soccer-Evra sent off before kick-off

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Olympique Marseille substitute Patrice Evra was sent off before his team’s Europa League match at Vitoria Guimaraes after a player from his team was seen aiming a kick at supporters.

The incident happened as Marseille players clashed with their own fans behind one of the goals at the Afonso Henriques stadium in Guimaraes during the warm-up for the game.

One video showed former Manchester United and Juventus player Evra climb over the advertising hoardings to talk to fans behind the goal.

A number of supporters jumped down from the seating area, leading to a scuffle with stewards and officials from the Ligue 1 side. Other players climbed over the hoardings to join in the altercation.

Another video showed a Marseille player aiming a kick at the fans as the scuffling continued. Local media identified the player as Evra.

European soccer body UEFA said Evra had been given a red card without any further explanation. There was no immediate comment from Marseille or the player himself. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
