Soccer-Marseille's Evra charged with violent conduct - UEFA
#Football News
November 3, 2017 / 11:11 AM / Updated a day ago

Soccer-Marseille's Evra charged with violent conduct - UEFA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - UEFA have charged Olympique Marseille defender Patrice Evra with violent conduct after a scuffle between the player and a club supporter before a Europa League game at Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal, European soccer’s governing body said on Friday.

Evra was sent off after he appeared to aim a kick at a fan at the side of the pitch during the warm-up at the Afonso Henriques stadium.

The 36-year-old will be banned for at least one match, with the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body to rule on the incident on Nov. 10.

Marseille have also been charged by UEFA with a field invasion by supporters, setting off of fireworks and “acts of damages” during their 1-0 defeat in Portugal. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

