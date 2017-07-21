Soccer-Hajduk hit with ground closure, fine over fans' racism

July 21 (Reuters) - Croatian club Hajduk Split was fined a total of 55,000 euros ($64,000) by European soccer's governing body UEFA and ordered to play its next UEFA match behind closed doors due to the "racist behaviour of its supporters".

The sanctions relate to charges stemming from a Europa League second qualifying round first-leg match between Hajduk and Bulgarian side Levski Sofia in Croatia on July 13, UEFA said in a statement on Friday. ($1 = 0.8590 euros) (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)