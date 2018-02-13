FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 6:55 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UEFA Europa League Results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 13 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the UEFA Europa League on Tuesday (start times are CET)
 16th Finals
 --------------------------------------------
 Crvena Zvezda  (0)  0  CSKA Moskva  (0)  0
 .... aggregate: 0-0

 Thursday, February 15 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Astana               v  Sporting CP       (1700/1600)
 Olympique Marseille  v  Sporting Braga    (1900/1800)
 Nice                 v  Lokomotiv Moskva  (1900/1800)
 Real Sociedad        v  Salzburg          (1900/1800)
 Spartak Moskva       v  Athletic Club     (1900/1800)
 Ludogorets           v  Milan             (1900/1800)
 Borussia Dortmund    v  Atalanta          (1900/1800)
 Östersunds FK        v  Arsenal           (1900/1800)
 Olympique Lyonnais   v  Villarreal        (2105/2005)
 København            v  Atlético Madrid   (2105/2005)
 Partizan             v  Viktoria Plzeň    (2105/2005)
 AEK Athens           v  Dynamo Kyiv       (2105/2005)
 FCSB                 v  Lazio             (2105/2005)
 Napoli               v  RB Leipzig        (2105/2005)
 Celtic               v  Zenit             (2105/2005)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
