Soccer-FIFA publish Garcia report after "illegal leak"
#World Football
June 27, 2017 / 3:06 PM / a month ago

Soccer-FIFA publish Garcia report after "illegal leak"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 27 (Reuters) - The global soccer body FIFA said on Tuesday it had decided to publish the so-called Garcia report into the decision to award the 2018 and 2022 World Cups to Russia and Qatar respectively.

FIFA placed a link to the report on its website and said its decision was made after the report, compiled by its former chief ethics investigator Michael Garcia in 2014, was "illegally leaked" to a German newspaper.

"For the sake of transparency, FIFA welcomes the news that this report has now been finally published," it added. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

