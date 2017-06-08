EXCLUSIVE-Julius Baer seeks to stem fallout from FIFA corruption case -sources

ZURICH/NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Julius Baer executives have told U.S. prosecutors that a former employee of the Swiss bank acted alone if, as alleged, he helped funnel kickbacks and bribery payments to a soccer official in the Americas, people familiar with the investigation said.

The former banker, Jorge Arzuaga, is close to resolving U.S. and Swiss investigations of his role in a corruption scandal that has roiled soccer's governing body FIFA, two of the people said. (Editing by Susan Fenton)