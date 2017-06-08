FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
EXCLUSIVE-Julius Baer seeks to stem fallout from FIFA corruption case -sources
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Economy
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
technology
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
June 8, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 2 months ago

EXCLUSIVE-Julius Baer seeks to stem fallout from FIFA corruption case -sources

Joshua Franklin and Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

ZURICH/NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Julius Baer executives have told U.S. prosecutors that a former employee of the Swiss bank acted alone if, as alleged, he helped funnel kickbacks and bribery payments to a soccer official in the Americas, people familiar with the investigation said.

The former banker, Jorge Arzuaga, is close to resolving U.S. and Swiss investigations of his role in a corruption scandal that has roiled soccer's governing body FIFA, two of the people said. (Editing by Susan Fenton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.