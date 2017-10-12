FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BeIn Sports' Paris office searched as part of criminal probe
October 12, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 7 days ago

BeIn Sports' Paris office searched as part of criminal probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Paris offices of BeIN Sports were searched on Thursday as part of a criminal probe against former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke and Qatar’s beIN Media Chief Executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi, French authorities said.

The French financial prosecutor’s office issued a statement on Thursday saying that two of its representatives, along with other French officials dealing with anti-corruption and tax avoidance affairs, had carried out the search.

It added that the operation had been carried out in conjunction with the EuroJust body and Swiss authorities. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)

