Soccer-Valcke denies receiving "undue advantages" from Al-Khelaifi
October 13, 2017 / 10:39 AM / 8 days ago

Soccer-Valcke denies receiving "undue advantages" from Al-Khelaifi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Former FIFA general secretary Jerome Valcke has denied receiving “undue advantages” from Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the chief executive of Qatar’s beIN Media and president of Paris St Germain, after Swiss prosecutors opened a criminal investigation.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) said on Thursday it suspected Valcke accepted “undue advantages” from Al-Khelaifi in connection with the award of media rights for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.

“I just want to say that it’s not true. I have never done that. I have never received anything in exchange for anything,” Valcke told French sports daily L‘Equipe on Friday.

“I refute the accusations against me or Nasser. I have received nothing from Nasser, I can assure you. There was never any exchange between Nasser and I. Never.”

Valcke was Sepp Blatter’s right-hand man when the latter ran FIFA, the Swiss-based world soccer body.

BeIN Media denied any wrongdoing on Thursday and said it was cooperating with officials. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, additional reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Toby Davis)

