Soccer-Finnish championship results and standings

July 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 2 Inter Turku 1 HJK Helsinki 1 VPS 0 IFK Mariehamn 0 Saturday, July 1 Ilves 1 KuPS 0 JJK 1 Lahti 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 16 10 5 1 37 7 35 ------------------------- 2 VPS 16 7 6 3 21 20 27 3 IFK Mariehamn 16 6 6 4 24 20 24 ------------------------- 4 Lahti 15 5 8 2 17 10 23 ------------------------- 5 Ilves 15 7 2 6 15 16 23 6 Inter Turku 15 5 5 5 21 20 20 7 KuPS 15 5 5 5 18 18 20 8 PS Kemi 15 5 4 6 20 20 19 9 SJK 16 5 4 7 18 24 19 10 RoPS Rovaniemi 15 6 1 8 18 25 19 ------------------------- 11 HIFK 15 2 6 7 12 20 12 ------------------------- 12 JJK 15 1 4 10 13 34 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation