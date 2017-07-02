FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Finnish championship results and standings
#World Football
July 2, 2017 / 5:30 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Finnish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 2
Inter Turku 1 HJK Helsinki  1  
VPS         0 IFK Mariehamn 0  
Saturday, July 1
Ilves       1 KuPS          0  
JJK         1 Lahti         3  
   Standings      P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  HJK Helsinki   16 10 5 1  37 7  35  
-------------------------
2  VPS            16 7  6 3  21 20 27  
3  IFK Mariehamn  16 6  6 4  24 20 24  
-------------------------
4  Lahti          15 5  8 2  17 10 23  
-------------------------
5  Ilves          15 7  2 6  15 16 23  
6  Inter Turku    15 5  5 5  21 20 20  
7  KuPS           15 5  5 5  18 18 20  
8  PS Kemi        15 5  4 6  20 20 19  
9  SJK            16 5  4 7  18 24 19  
10 RoPS Rovaniemi 15 6  1 8  18 25 19  
-------------------------
11 HIFK           15 2  6 7  12 20 12  
-------------------------
12 JJK            15 1  4 10 13 34 7   
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
11:  Relegation play-off                     
12:  Relegation

0 : 0
