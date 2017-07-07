Soccer-Finnish championship results and standings

July 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Friday Friday, July 7 IFK Mariehamn 2 Ilves 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 16 10 5 1 37 7 35 ------------------------- 2 VPS 16 7 6 3 21 20 27 3 Lahti 16 6 8 2 18 10 26 ------------------------- 4 IFK Mariehamn 17 6 7 4 26 22 25 ------------------------- 5 Ilves 16 7 3 6 17 18 24 6 Inter Turku 15 5 5 5 21 20 20 7 KuPS 15 5 5 5 18 18 20 8 PS Kemi 16 5 4 7 20 21 19 9 SJK 16 5 4 7 18 24 19 10 RoPS Rovaniemi 15 6 1 8 18 25 19 ------------------------- 11 HIFK 15 2 6 7 12 20 12 ------------------------- 12 JJK 15 1 4 10 13 34 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 8 Inter Turku v JJK (1400) KuPS v PS Kemi (1400) RoPS Rovaniemi v HIFK (1400)