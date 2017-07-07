FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Finnish championship results and standings
#World Football
July 7, 2017 / 5:28 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Finnish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Friday 
Friday, July 7
IFK Mariehamn 2 Ilves 2  
   Standings      P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  HJK Helsinki   16 10 5 1  37 7  35  
-------------------------
2  VPS            16 7  6 3  21 20 27  
3  Lahti          16 6  8 2  18 10 26  
-------------------------
4  IFK Mariehamn  17 6  7 4  26 22 25  
-------------------------
5  Ilves          16 7  3 6  17 18 24  
6  Inter Turku    15 5  5 5  21 20 20  
7  KuPS           15 5  5 5  18 18 20  
8  PS Kemi        16 5  4 7  20 21 19  
9  SJK            16 5  4 7  18 24 19  
10 RoPS Rovaniemi 15 6  1 8  18 25 19  
-------------------------
11 HIFK           15 2  6 7  12 20 12  
-------------------------
12 JJK            15 1  4 10 13 34 7   
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
11:  Relegation play-off                     
12:  Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                   
Saturday, July 8     
Inter Turku          v JJK     (1400)  
KuPS                 v PS Kemi (1400)  
RoPS Rovaniemi       v HIFK    (1400)

