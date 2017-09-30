FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Finnish championship results and standings
#World Football
September 30, 2017 / 4:00 PM / 19 days ago

Soccer-Finnish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 30
HJK Helsinki   4 PS Kemi 0  
Ilves          2 Lahti   1  
RoPS Rovaniemi 2 JJK     0  
Friday, September 29
Inter Turku    1 KuPS    2  
VPS            1 HIFK    2  
   Standings      P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
C1 HJK Helsinki   29 20 7  2  68 12 67  
-------------------------
2  KuPS           29 14 7  8  45 32 49  
3  Lahti          29 11 13 5  43 24 46  
-------------------------
4  Ilves          29 12 10 7  36 35 46  
-------------------------
5  SJK            28 12 6  10 31 38 42  
6  IFK Mariehamn  28 10 10 8  38 39 40  
7  RoPS Rovaniemi 29 10 5  14 36 45 35  
8  VPS            29 8  11 10 34 43 35  
9  Inter Turku    29 9  7  13 47 46 34  
10 PS Kemi        29 8  7  14 34 48 31  
-------------------------
11 HIFK           29 5  10 14 29 46 25  
-------------------------
12 JJK            29 4  7  18 28 61 19  
-------------------------
C - Champion
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
11:  Relegation play-off                     
12:  Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):               
Sunday, October 1    
IFK Mariehamn        v SJK (1530)

