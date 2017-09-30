Soccer-Finnish championship results and standings

Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 30 HJK Helsinki 4 PS Kemi 0 Ilves 2 Lahti 1 RoPS Rovaniemi 2 JJK 0 Friday, September 29 Inter Turku 1 KuPS 2 VPS 1 HIFK 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 HJK Helsinki 29 20 7 2 68 12 67 ------------------------- 2 KuPS 29 14 7 8 45 32 49 3 Lahti 29 11 13 5 43 24 46 ------------------------- 4 Ilves 29 12 10 7 36 35 46 ------------------------- 5 SJK 28 12 6 10 31 38 42 6 IFK Mariehamn 28 10 10 8 38 39 40 7 RoPS Rovaniemi 29 10 5 14 36 45 35 8 VPS 29 8 11 10 34 43 35 9 Inter Turku 29 9 7 13 47 46 34 10 PS Kemi 29 8 7 14 34 48 31 ------------------------- 11 HIFK 29 5 10 14 29 46 25 ------------------------- 12 JJK 29 4 7 18 28 61 19 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 1 IFK Mariehamn v SJK (1530)