Soccer-Finnish championship results and standings

Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 15 Ilves 1 KuPS 0 PS Kemi 3 SJK 3 RoPS Rovaniemi 3 VPS 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 HJK Helsinki 30 21 7 2 70 12 70 ------------------------- 2 KuPS 31 14 8 9 46 34 50 3 Ilves 31 13 11 7 37 35 50 ------------------------- 4 Lahti 30 11 13 6 43 25 46 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 30 12 10 8 41 40 46 6 SJK 31 12 7 12 35 45 43 7 RoPS Rovaniemi 31 11 6 14 40 46 39 8 VPS 31 8 12 11 36 48 36 9 Inter Turku 30 9 8 13 49 48 35 10 PS Kemi 31 8 8 15 37 55 32 ------------------------- 11 HIFK 30 6 10 14 33 46 28 ------------------------- 12 JJK 30 4 8 18 28 61 20 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 16 Inter Turku v HIFK (1530) HJK Helsinki v Lahti (1530) JJK v IFK Mariehamn (1530)