FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Finnish championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 15, 2017 / 2:03 PM / 6 days ago

Soccer-Finnish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 15
Ilves          1 KuPS 0  
PS Kemi        3 SJK  3  
RoPS Rovaniemi 3 VPS  0  
   Standings      P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
C1 HJK Helsinki   30 21 7  2  70 12 70  
-------------------------
2  KuPS           31 14 8  9  46 34 50  
3  Ilves          31 13 11 7  37 35 50  
-------------------------
4  Lahti          30 11 13 6  43 25 46  
-------------------------
5  IFK Mariehamn  30 12 10 8  41 40 46  
6  SJK            31 12 7  12 35 45 43  
7  RoPS Rovaniemi 31 11 6  14 40 46 39  
8  VPS            31 8  12 11 36 48 36  
9  Inter Turku    30 9  8  13 49 48 35  
10 PS Kemi        31 8  8  15 37 55 32  
-------------------------
11 HIFK           30 6  10 14 33 46 28  
-------------------------
12 JJK            30 4  8  18 28 61 20  
-------------------------
C - Champion
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
11:  Relegation play-off                     
12:  Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                         
Monday, October 16   
Inter Turku          v HIFK          (1530)  
HJK Helsinki         v Lahti         (1530)  
JJK                  v IFK Mariehamn (1530)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.