Soccer-Finnish championship results and standings
October 28, 2017 / 1:05 PM / in a day

Soccer-Finnish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 28
Lahti         2 HIFK           1  
HJK Helsinki  2 RoPS Rovaniemi 3  
IFK Mariehamn 0 Ilves          1  
JJK           2 VPS            0  
PS Kemi       1 KuPS           3  
SJK           5 Inter Turku    0  
    Standings      P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
C1  HJK Helsinki   33 23 7  3  78 16 76  
-------------------------
2   KuPS           33 16 8  9  51 36 56  
3   Ilves          33 15 11 7  39 35 56  
-------------------------
4   Lahti          33 12 13 8  46 31 49  
-------------------------
5   IFK Mariehamn  33 13 10 10 44 42 49  
6   SJK            33 13 8  12 42 47 47  
7   RoPS Rovaniemi 33 12 6  15 43 51 42  
8   VPS            33 9  12 12 38 51 39  
9   Inter Turku    33 10 8  15 54 57 38  
10  PS Kemi        33 8  8  17 38 59 32  
-------------------------
11  HIFK           33 6  11 16 37 54 29  
-------------------------
R12 JJK            33 6  8  19 32 63 26  
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
11:  Relegation play-off                     
12:  Relegation

