UPDATE 1-Soccer-Lille coach Bielsa provisionally suspended by club
#World Football
November 22, 2017 / 9:49 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Lille coach Bielsa provisionally suspended by club

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Lille coach Marcelo Bielsa has been provisionally suspended by the club, the Ligue 1 side in a statement on Wednesday that gave no further details.

Lille are second from bottom in Ligue 1 after losing seven of their first 13 games in the league this season.

Lille were not immediately available for comment.

Bielsa, who coached Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1 in 2014-15 before resigning after the first game of the following campaign, was named Lille coach during the close season.

The 62-year-old has previously managed the Argentina and Chile national teams and a host of clubs including Athletic Bilbao and Lazio. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

