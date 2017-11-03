FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Marseille open investigation into Evra incident
#World Football
November 3, 2017 / 9:25 AM / a day ago

Soccer-Marseille open investigation into Evra incident

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Olympique de Marseille have opened an internal investigation into a scuffle between defender Patrice Evra and a club supporter before a Europa League game at Guimaraes in Portugal, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

“Olympique de Marseille has noted the altercation between an individual and Patrice Evra during the warm-up at the game against Guimaraes (on Thursday),” a club statement read.

“An internal investigation has been opened to establish responsibilities.”

Video footage showed a Marseille player aiming a kick at a group of fans during a scuffle behind one of the goals but the club did not mention the kick.

France fullback Evra has been regularly targeted by Marseille fans since joining from Juventus during the close season and his poor performances have led coach Rudi Garcia to drop him from the starting line-up.

“Pat has experience and he must not react. It’s obvious,” Garcia said.

“Patrice is more than experienced and we can’t respond, obviously, to insults as low as they might be and as incredible as they might be because they come from one of our supporters.” (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O‘Brien)

