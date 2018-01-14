FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Monaco's Falcao expected to return against Nice
January 14, 2018 / 1:52 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Monaco's Falcao expected to return against Nice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Monaco’s Radamel Falcao is expected to return on Tuesday at home against Nice in Ligue 1 after shaking off a muscle injury, coach Leonardo Jardim said on Sunday.

”Today he started the training session with the squad. He’s been better. If he trains well tomorrow it will be good for the game (on Tuesday),” Jardim told a news conference.

Falcao has yet to play in 2018.

Monaco are second in Ligue 1 on 42 points from 20 games after a 0-0 draw at Montpellier on Saturday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

