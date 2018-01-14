Soccer-Monaco's Falcao expected to return against Nice

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Monaco’s Radamel Falcao is expected to return on Tuesday at home against Nice in Ligue 1 after shaking off a muscle injury, coach Leonardo Jardim said on Sunday.

”Today he started the training session with the squad. He’s been better. If he trains well tomorrow it will be good for the game (on Tuesday),” Jardim told a news conference.

Falcao has yet to play in 2018.

Monaco are second in Ligue 1 on 42 points from 20 games after a 0-0 draw at Montpellier on Saturday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)