UPDATE 1-Soccer-Ranieri's injury-hit Nantes suffer late loss to Marseille

(Adds quotes)

PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Nantes manager Claudio Ranieri suffered a second straight defeat on his return to Ligue 1 as the Italian's injury-ravaged team were beaten 1-0 at home by Olympique de Marseille who scored a late goal to snatch the points on Saturday.

Marseille's Argentine Lucas Ocampos, back from loan spells at Genoa and AC Milan, scored the only goal three minutes from time to hand Marseille their second victory of the season.

Ranieri, back in France after coaching Greece and taking unsung Leicester City to a surprise Premier League title in 2016, had very few options as within the space of 20 minutes, the Canaries lost three players to injuries.

Samuel Moutoussamy, Valentin Rongier and Yacine Bammou all had to come off in the first half.

"It's the first time it's happened to me in my whole career," said Ranieri.

"We're not that lucky. But the substitutes did well and the fans were great. We can only improve."

Marseille dominated but Nantes' debutant goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu made a couple of good saves to deny Florian Thauvin and Valere Germain.

The hosts had a good chance on the hour but Marseille keeper Steve Mandanda saved Diego Carlos's attempt with his feet.

In the 87th minute, second-half substitute Ocampos latched on to a cross from Thauvin to give Marseille all three points.

The Provence side are second in the standings on six points, behind Olympique Lyonnais on goal difference, while Nantes are second from bottom after their two defeats. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris, Neville Dalton)