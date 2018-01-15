FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Lucas hints at PSG exit
January 15, 2018 / 10:14 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer-Lucas hints at PSG exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Brazil winger Lucas is expecting to leave Paris St Germain during the January transfer window after four and a half years at the Ligue 1 club.

“I heard the recent comments from the coach. It seems like the end of a story for me, unfortunately,” Lucas, who joined PSG in 2013 and has been linked to Manchester United, was quoted as saying by French sports daily L‘Equipe on Monday.

“Can I stay? It will be very hard. Manchester United? There are topics that I cannot discuss. I like English football a lot.”

PSG coach Unai Emery hinted last week at Lucas’s departure,

“Some players who play less, perhaps they can be protagonists of another team because they are good players and do not have the opportunity to play here, like Lucas or Hatem Ben Arfa,” he said.

Reporting by Julien Pretot,; Editing by Ed Osmond

