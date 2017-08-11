FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Neymar cleared to make PSG debut
August 11, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer-Neymar cleared to make PSG debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazil forward Neymar will be allowed to make his Ligue 1 debut after the French football federation (FFF) confirmed it had received the Paris St Germain player's transfer certificate from its Spanish counterpart on Friday.

"The FFF confirms it has received the transfer certificate of Neymar Jr, sent by the RFEF," the FFF said on its Twitter feed.

Neymar, whose 222 million euros ($261.32 million) signing from Barcelona doubled the world-record transfer fee, was prevented from making his debut against Amiens last weekend as his registration had not gone through then.

PSG, who opened their campaign with a 2-0 win against Amiens at the Parc des Princes, travel to En Avant Guingamp on Sunday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by XXXX)

