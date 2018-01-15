Soccer-French referee could face sanctions for kicking out at player

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Referee Tony Chapron could face sanctions after he appeared to kick out at Nantes player Diego Carlos in Sunday’s French Ligue 1 game against Paris St Germain.

France Info reported on Monday that Chapron’s behaviour would be assessed by the Federal Refereeing Commission, which will meet at 1000 GMT, according to the French radio.

During injury time, Chapron bumped into Carlos and fell over, and TV footage showed him swing his leg towards the running defender’s shins.

A few seconds after the incident, Chapron gave Carlos a yellow card, which resulted in the player being sent off as he had already been booked in the first half.

“I know that refereeing is tough, but the referee sometimes need to put himself into question,” said Nantes forward Valentin Rongier.

“If we do something like this, we get a 10-game suspension.”

Nantes president Waldemar Kita told L‘Equipe: “It’s a joke. I got 20 SMS from all over the world telling me that this referee is a joke. What do you want me to tell you? If I talk too much, I’ll be summoned by an ethics committee.” (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Chopra)