Soccer-Ligue 1 results and standings

Oct 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, October 13 Olympique Lyon 3 Monaco 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 8 7 1 0 27 5 22 2 Monaco 9 6 1 2 24 12 19 ------------------------- 3 Olympique Lyon 9 4 4 1 20 15 16 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Marseille 8 5 1 2 15 12 16 ------------------------- 5 Nantes 8 5 1 2 6 5 16 6 Caen 8 5 0 3 7 4 15 ------------------------- 7 Girondins Bordeaux 8 4 3 1 15 13 15 8 St Etienne 8 4 2 2 10 8 14 9 ESTAC Troyes 8 3 2 3 7 7 11 10 Nice 8 3 1 4 12 12 10 11 En Avant de Guingamp 8 3 1 4 9 12 10 12 Angers SCO 8 1 6 1 12 11 9 13 Montpellier HSC 8 2 3 3 5 6 9 14 Toulouse 8 2 2 4 9 15 8 15 Stade Rennes 8 1 3 4 11 13 6 16 Amiens SC 7 2 0 5 4 10 6 17 Dijon FCO 8 1 3 4 10 17 6 ------------------------- 18 Lille 7 1 2 4 4 11 5 ------------------------- 19 Racing Strasbourg 8 1 2 5 6 14 5 20 Metz 8 1 0 7 3 14 3 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 14 Dijon FCO v Paris St Germain (1500) St Etienne v Metz (1800) En Avant de Guingamp v Stade Rennes (1800) Lille v ESTAC Troyes (1800) Caen v Angers SCO (1800) Toulouse v Amiens SC (1800) Sunday, October 15 Girondins Bordeaux v Nantes (1300) Montpellier HSC v Nice (1500) Racing Strasbourg v Olympique Marseille (1900)