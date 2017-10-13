FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Ligue 1 results and standings
#World Football
October 13, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 8 days ago

Soccer-Ligue 1 results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday 
Friday, October 13
Olympique Lyon 3 Monaco 2  
   Standings            P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Paris St Germain     8 7 1 0 27 5  22  
2  Monaco               9 6 1 2 24 12 19  
-------------------------
3  Olympique Lyon       9 4 4 1 20 15 16  
-------------------------
4  Olympique Marseille  8 5 1 2 15 12 16  
-------------------------
5  Nantes               8 5 1 2 6  5  16  
6  Caen                 8 5 0 3 7  4  15  
-------------------------
7  Girondins Bordeaux   8 4 3 1 15 13 15  
8  St Etienne           8 4 2 2 10 8  14  
9  ESTAC Troyes         8 3 2 3 7  7  11  
10 Nice                 8 3 1 4 12 12 10  
11 En Avant de Guingamp 8 3 1 4 9  12 10  
12 Angers SCO           8 1 6 1 12 11 9   
13 Montpellier HSC      8 2 3 3 5  6  9   
14 Toulouse             8 2 2 4 9  15 8   
15 Stade Rennes         8 1 3 4 11 13 6   
16 Amiens SC            7 2 0 5 4  10 6   
17 Dijon FCO            8 1 3 4 10 17 6   
-------------------------
18 Lille                7 1 2 4 4  11 5   
-------------------------
19 Racing Strasbourg    8 1 2 5 6  14 5   
20 Metz                 8 1 0 7 3  14 3   
1-2:   Champions League / EC I                 
3:     Champions League preliminary round      
4:     Europa League                           
5-6:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18:    Relegation play-off                     
19-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Saturday, October 14 
Dijon FCO            v Paris St Germain    (1500)  
St Etienne           v Metz                (1800)  
En Avant de Guingamp v Stade Rennes        (1800)  
Lille                v ESTAC Troyes        (1800)  
Caen                 v Angers SCO          (1800)  
Toulouse             v Amiens SC           (1800)  
Sunday, October 15   
Girondins Bordeaux   v Nantes              (1300)  
Montpellier HSC      v Nice                (1500)  
Racing Strasbourg    v Olympique Marseille (1900)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
