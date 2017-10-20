Soccer-Ligue 1 results and standings

Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, October 20 St Etienne 0 Montpellier HSC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 9 8 1 0 29 6 25 2 Monaco 9 6 1 2 24 12 19 ------------------------- 3 Olympique Marseille 9 5 2 2 18 15 17 ------------------------- 4 St Etienne 10 5 2 3 13 10 17 ------------------------- 5 Nantes 9 5 2 2 7 6 17 6 Olympique Lyon 9 4 4 1 20 15 16 ------------------------- 7 Girondins Bordeaux 9 4 4 1 16 14 16 8 Montpellier HSC 10 4 3 3 8 6 15 9 Caen 9 5 0 4 7 6 15 10 En Avant de Guingamp 9 4 1 4 11 12 13 11 Angers SCO 9 2 6 1 14 11 12 12 ESTAC Troyes 9 3 3 3 9 9 12 13 Toulouse 9 3 2 4 10 15 11 14 Nice 9 3 1 5 12 14 10 15 Stade Rennes 9 1 3 5 11 15 6 16 Lille 8 1 3 4 6 13 6 17 Amiens SC 8 2 0 6 4 11 6 ------------------------- 18 Dijon FCO 9 1 3 5 11 19 6 ------------------------- 19 Racing Strasbourg 9 1 3 5 9 17 6 20 Metz 9 1 0 8 4 17 3 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 21 Monaco v Caen (1500) Amiens SC v Girondins Bordeaux (1800) Angers SCO v Toulouse (1800) Metz v Dijon FCO (1800) Nantes v En Avant de Guingamp (1800) Stade Rennes v Lille (1800) Sunday, October 22 Nice v Racing Strasbourg (1300) ESTAC Troyes v Olympique Lyon (1500) Olympique Marseille v Paris St Germain (1900)