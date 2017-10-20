FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Ligue 1 results and standings
#World Football
October 20, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 4 days ago

Soccer-Ligue 1 results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday 
Friday, October 20
St Etienne 0 Montpellier HSC 1  
   Standings            P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Paris St Germain     9  8 1 0 29 6  25  
2  Monaco               9  6 1 2 24 12 19  
-------------------------
3  Olympique Marseille  9  5 2 2 18 15 17  
-------------------------
4  St Etienne           10 5 2 3 13 10 17  
-------------------------
5  Nantes               9  5 2 2 7  6  17  
6  Olympique Lyon       9  4 4 1 20 15 16  
-------------------------
7  Girondins Bordeaux   9  4 4 1 16 14 16  
8  Montpellier HSC      10 4 3 3 8  6  15  
9  Caen                 9  5 0 4 7  6  15  
10 En Avant de Guingamp 9  4 1 4 11 12 13  
11 Angers SCO           9  2 6 1 14 11 12  
12 ESTAC Troyes         9  3 3 3 9  9  12  
13 Toulouse             9  3 2 4 10 15 11  
14 Nice                 9  3 1 5 12 14 10  
15 Stade Rennes         9  1 3 5 11 15 6   
16 Lille                8  1 3 4 6  13 6   
17 Amiens SC            8  2 0 6 4  11 6   
-------------------------
18 Dijon FCO            9  1 3 5 11 19 6   
-------------------------
19 Racing Strasbourg    9  1 3 5 9  17 6   
20 Metz                 9  1 0 8 4  17 3   
1-2:   Champions League / EC I                 
3:     Champions League preliminary round      
4:     Europa League                           
5-6:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18:    Relegation play-off                     
19-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                
Saturday, October 21 
Monaco               v Caen                 (1500)  
Amiens SC            v Girondins Bordeaux   (1800)  
Angers SCO           v Toulouse             (1800)  
Metz                 v Dijon FCO            (1800)  
Nantes               v En Avant de Guingamp (1800)  
Stade Rennes         v Lille                (1800)  
Sunday, October 22   
Nice                 v Racing Strasbourg    (1300)  
ESTAC Troyes         v Olympique Lyon       (1500)  
Olympique Marseille  v Paris St Germain     (1900)

