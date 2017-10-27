Soccer-Ligue 1 results and standings

Oct 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, October 27 Paris St Germain 3 Nice 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 11 9 2 0 34 8 29 2 Monaco 10 7 1 2 26 12 22 ------------------------- 3 Nantes 10 6 2 2 9 7 20 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Lyon 10 5 4 1 25 15 19 ------------------------- 5 Olympique Marseille 10 5 3 2 20 17 18 6 St Etienne 10 5 2 3 13 10 17 ------------------------- 7 Girondins Bordeaux 10 4 4 2 16 15 16 8 Montpellier HSC 10 4 3 3 8 6 15 9 Caen 10 5 0 5 7 8 15 10 Toulouse 10 4 2 4 11 15 14 11 En Avant de Guingamp 10 4 1 5 12 14 13 12 Angers SCO 10 2 6 2 14 12 12 13 ESTAC Troyes 10 3 3 4 9 14 12 14 Nice 11 3 1 7 13 19 10 15 Stade Rennes 10 2 3 5 12 15 9 16 Amiens SC 9 3 0 6 5 11 9 17 Dijon FCO 10 2 3 5 13 20 9 ------------------------- 18 Racing Strasbourg 10 2 3 5 11 18 9 ------------------------- 19 Lille 9 1 3 5 6 14 6 20 Metz 10 1 0 9 5 19 3 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 28 Girondins Bordeaux v Monaco (1500) Dijon FCO v Nantes (1800) En Avant de Guingamp v Amiens SC (1800) Montpellier HSC v Stade Rennes (1800) Racing Strasbourg v Angers SCO (1800) Caen v ESTAC Troyes (1800) Sunday, October 29 Olympique Lyon v Metz (1400) Toulouse v St Etienne (1600) Lille v Olympique Marseille (2000)