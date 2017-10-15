UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ligue 1 results and standings

Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, October 15 Girondins Bordeaux 1 Nantes 1 Montpellier HSC 2 Nice 0 Racing Strasbourg 3 Olympique Marseille 3 Saturday, October 14 St Etienne 3 Metz 1 Dijon FCO 1 Paris St Germain 2 En Avant de Guingamp 2 Stade Rennes 0 Lille 2 ESTAC Troyes 2 Caen 0 Angers SCO 2 Toulouse 1 Amiens SC 0 Friday, October 13 Olympique Lyon 3 Monaco 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 9 8 1 0 29 6 25 2 Monaco 9 6 1 2 24 12 19 ------------------------- 3 St Etienne 9 5 2 2 13 9 17 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Marseille 9 5 2 2 18 15 17 ------------------------- 5 Nantes 9 5 2 2 7 6 17 6 Olympique Lyon 9 4 4 1 20 15 16 ------------------------- 7 Girondins Bordeaux 9 4 4 1 16 14 16 8 Caen 9 5 0 4 7 6 15 9 En Avant de Guingamp 9 4 1 4 11 12 13 10 Angers SCO 9 2 6 1 14 11 12 11 Montpellier HSC 9 3 3 3 7 6 12 12 ESTAC Troyes 9 3 3 3 9 9 12 13 Toulouse 9 3 2 4 10 15 11 14 Nice 9 3 1 5 12 14 10 15 Stade Rennes 9 1 3 5 11 15 6 16 Lille 8 1 3 4 6 13 6 17 Amiens SC 8 2 0 6 4 11 6 ------------------------- 18 Dijon FCO 9 1 3 5 11 19 6 ------------------------- 19 Racing Strasbourg 9 1 3 5 9 17 6 20 Metz 9 1 0 8 4 17 3 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation