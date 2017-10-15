FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ligue 1 results and standings
June 30, 2017 / 5:22 PM / 6 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ligue 1 results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 15   
Girondins Bordeaux   1 Nantes              1  
Montpellier HSC      2 Nice                0  
Racing Strasbourg    3 Olympique Marseille 3  
Saturday, October 14 
St Etienne           3 Metz                1  
Dijon FCO            1 Paris St Germain    2  
En Avant de Guingamp 2 Stade Rennes        0  
Lille                2 ESTAC Troyes        2  
Caen                 0 Angers SCO          2  
Toulouse             1 Amiens SC           0  
Friday, October 13   
Olympique Lyon       3 Monaco              2  
   Standings            P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Paris St Germain     9 8 1 0 29 6  25  
2  Monaco               9 6 1 2 24 12 19  
-------------------------
3  St Etienne           9 5 2 2 13 9  17  
-------------------------
4  Olympique Marseille  9 5 2 2 18 15 17  
-------------------------
5  Nantes               9 5 2 2 7  6  17  
6  Olympique Lyon       9 4 4 1 20 15 16  
-------------------------
7  Girondins Bordeaux   9 4 4 1 16 14 16  
8  Caen                 9 5 0 4 7  6  15  
9  En Avant de Guingamp 9 4 1 4 11 12 13  
10 Angers SCO           9 2 6 1 14 11 12  
11 Montpellier HSC      9 3 3 3 7  6  12  
12 ESTAC Troyes         9 3 3 3 9  9  12  
13 Toulouse             9 3 2 4 10 15 11  
14 Nice                 9 3 1 5 12 14 10  
15 Stade Rennes         9 1 3 5 11 15 6   
16 Lille                8 1 3 4 6  13 6   
17 Amiens SC            8 2 0 6 4  11 6   
-------------------------
18 Dijon FCO            9 1 3 5 11 19 6   
-------------------------
19 Racing Strasbourg    9 1 3 5 9  17 6   
20 Metz                 9 1 0 8 4  17 3   
1-2:   Champions League / EC I                 
3:     Champions League preliminary round      
4:     Europa League                           
5-6:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18:    Relegation play-off                     
19-20: Relegation

