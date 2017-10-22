UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ligue 1 results and standings

Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, October 22 ESTAC Troyes 0 Olympique Lyon 5 Nice 1 Racing Strasbourg 2 Olympique Marseille 2 Paris St Germain 2 Saturday, October 21 Amiens SC 1 Girondins Bordeaux 0 Angers SCO 0 Toulouse 1 Monaco 2 Caen 0 Metz 1 Dijon FCO 2 Nantes 2 En Avant de Guingamp 1 Stade Rennes 1 Lille 0 Friday, October 20 St Etienne 0 Montpellier HSC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 10 8 2 0 31 8 26 2 Monaco 10 7 1 2 26 12 22 ------------------------- 3 Nantes 10 6 2 2 9 7 20 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Lyon 10 5 4 1 25 15 19 ------------------------- 5 Olympique Marseille 10 5 3 2 20 17 18 6 St Etienne 10 5 2 3 13 10 17 ------------------------- 7 Girondins Bordeaux 10 4 4 2 16 15 16 8 Montpellier HSC 10 4 3 3 8 6 15 9 Caen 10 5 0 5 7 8 15 10 Toulouse 10 4 2 4 11 15 14 11 En Avant de Guingamp 10 4 1 5 12 14 13 12 Angers SCO 10 2 6 2 14 12 12 13 ESTAC Troyes 10 3 3 4 9 14 12 14 Nice 10 3 1 6 13 16 10 15 Stade Rennes 10 2 3 5 12 15 9 16 Amiens SC 9 3 0 6 5 11 9 17 Dijon FCO 10 2 3 5 13 20 9 ------------------------- 18 Racing Strasbourg 10 2 3 5 11 18 9 ------------------------- 19 Lille 9 1 3 5 6 14 6 20 Metz 10 1 0 9 5 19 3 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation