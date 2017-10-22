FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ligue 1 results and standings
#World Football
October 22, 2017 / 2:54 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ligue 1 results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 22  
ESTAC Troyes        0 Olympique Lyon       5  
Nice                1 Racing Strasbourg    2  
Olympique Marseille 2 Paris St Germain     2  
Saturday, October 21
Amiens SC           1 Girondins Bordeaux   0  
Angers SCO          0 Toulouse             1  
Monaco              2 Caen                 0  
Metz                1 Dijon FCO            2  
Nantes              2 En Avant de Guingamp 1  
Stade Rennes        1 Lille                0  
Friday, October 20  
St Etienne          0 Montpellier HSC      1  
   Standings            P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Paris St Germain     10 8 2 0 31 8  26  
2  Monaco               10 7 1 2 26 12 22  
-------------------------
3  Nantes               10 6 2 2 9  7  20  
-------------------------
4  Olympique Lyon       10 5 4 1 25 15 19  
-------------------------
5  Olympique Marseille  10 5 3 2 20 17 18  
6  St Etienne           10 5 2 3 13 10 17  
-------------------------
7  Girondins Bordeaux   10 4 4 2 16 15 16  
8  Montpellier HSC      10 4 3 3 8  6  15  
9  Caen                 10 5 0 5 7  8  15  
10 Toulouse             10 4 2 4 11 15 14  
11 En Avant de Guingamp 10 4 1 5 12 14 13  
12 Angers SCO           10 2 6 2 14 12 12  
13 ESTAC Troyes         10 3 3 4 9  14 12  
14 Nice                 10 3 1 6 13 16 10  
15 Stade Rennes         10 2 3 5 12 15 9   
16 Amiens SC            9  3 0 6 5  11 9   
17 Dijon FCO            10 2 3 5 13 20 9   
-------------------------
18 Racing Strasbourg    10 2 3 5 11 18 9   
-------------------------
19 Lille                9  1 3 5 6  14 6   
20 Metz                 10 1 0 9 5  19 3   
1-2:   Champions League / EC I                 
3:     Champions League preliminary round      
4:     Europa League                           
5-6:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18:    Relegation play-off                     
19-20: Relegation

