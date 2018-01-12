FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 9:40 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Ligue 1 Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 12 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Friday

                      P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  PSG             19  16  2   1  58  15   50
  2  Monaco          19  13  2   4  46  19   41
 ..............................................
  3  Lyon            19  12  5   2  46  20   41
 ..............................................
  4  Marseille       19  11  5   3  38  22   38
 ..............................................
  5  Nantes          19  10  3   6  18  18   33
  6  Guingamp        20   8  5   7  23  24   29
 ..............................................
  7  Nice            19   8  3   8  24  29   27
  8  Montpellier     19   6  8   5  17  13   26
  9  Rennes          19   7  4   8  24  26   25
 10  Dijon           19   7  3   9  28  33   24
 11  Strasbourg      20   6  6   8  24  33   24
 12  Caen            19   7  3   9  12  21   24
 13  Amiens          19   6  3  10  16  21   21
 14  Troyes          19   6  3  10  20  27   21
 15  Bordeaux        19   5  5   9  22  29   20
 16  Saint-Étienne   19   5  5   9  18  33   20
 17  Toulouse        19   5  4  10  18  27   19
 ..............................................
 18  Lille           19   5  4  10  17  30   19
 ..............................................
 19  Angers          19   3  9   7  21  29   18
 20  Metz            19   3  2  14  13  34   11

 1-2:    Champions League
 3:      Champions League preliminary round
 4:      Europa League
 5-6:    Europa League depending on domestic cup
 18:     Relegation play-off
 19-20:  Relegation

