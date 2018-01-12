Ligue 1 Standings

Jan 12 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 19 16 2 1 58 15 50 2 Monaco 19 13 2 4 46 19 41 .............................................. 3 Lyon 19 12 5 2 46 20 41 .............................................. 4 Marseille 19 11 5 3 38 22 38 .............................................. 5 Nantes 19 10 3 6 18 18 33 6 Guingamp 20 8 5 7 23 24 29 .............................................. 7 Nice 19 8 3 8 24 29 27 8 Montpellier 19 6 8 5 17 13 26 9 Rennes 19 7 4 8 24 26 25 10 Dijon 19 7 3 9 28 33 24 11 Strasbourg 20 6 6 8 24 33 24 12 Caen 19 7 3 9 12 21 24 13 Amiens 19 6 3 10 16 21 21 14 Troyes 19 6 3 10 20 27 21 15 Bordeaux 19 5 5 9 22 29 20 16 Saint-Étienne 19 5 5 9 18 33 20 17 Toulouse 19 5 4 10 18 27 19 .............................................. 18 Lille 19 5 4 10 17 30 19 .............................................. 19 Angers 19 3 9 7 21 29 18 20 Metz 19 3 2 14 13 34 11 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation