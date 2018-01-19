Ligue 1 Standings

Jan 19 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 21 18 2 1 67 15 56 2 Marseille 22 14 5 3 45 22 47 ............................................... 3 Lyon 21 13 6 2 49 21 45 ............................................... 4 Monaco 21 13 4 4 48 21 43 ............................................... 5 Nantes 21 10 4 7 19 20 34 6 Nice 21 9 4 8 27 31 31 ............................................... 7 Guingamp 21 8 5 8 23 26 29 8 Montpellier 21 6 10 5 18 14 28 9 Rennes 21 8 4 9 26 30 28 10 Caen 22 8 3 11 14 24 27 11 Dijon 21 7 4 10 29 42 25 12 Strasbourg 21 6 6 9 24 35 24 13 Bordeaux 21 6 5 10 23 31 23 14 Saint-Étienne 21 6 5 10 20 36 23 15 Angers 21 4 10 7 25 31 22 16 Amiens 21 6 4 11 17 23 22 17 Lille 21 6 4 11 19 32 22 ............................................... 18 Troyes 21 6 3 12 21 31 21 ............................................... 19 Toulouse 21 5 5 11 19 30 20 20 Metz 21 4 3 14 17 35 15 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation