Ligue 1 Standings

Jan 22 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Monday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 22 18 2 2 68 17 56 2 Lyon 22 14 6 2 51 22 48 ............................................... 3 Marseille 22 14 5 3 45 22 47 ............................................... 4 Monaco 22 14 4 4 51 22 46 ............................................... 5 Nantes 22 10 4 8 19 21 34 6 Nice 22 10 4 8 28 31 34 ............................................... 7 Montpellier 22 7 10 5 20 15 31 8 Rennes 22 9 4 9 27 30 31 9 Guingamp 22 8 5 9 24 29 29 10 Strasbourg 22 7 6 9 27 37 27 11 Caen 22 8 3 11 14 24 27 12 Bordeaux 22 7 5 10 24 31 26 13 Amiens 22 7 4 11 20 24 25 14 Dijon 22 7 4 11 31 45 25 15 Troyes 22 7 3 12 22 31 24 16 Saint-Étienne 22 6 5 11 20 37 23 17 Angers 22 4 10 8 25 32 22 ............................................... 18 Lille 22 6 4 12 19 33 22 ............................................... 19 Toulouse 22 5 5 12 20 32 20 20 Metz 22 4 3 15 18 38 15 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation