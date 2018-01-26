FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 9:43 PM / 3 days ago

Ligue 1 Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Friday

                      P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  PSG             22  18   2   2  68  17   56
  2  Lyon            22  14   6   2  51  22   48
 ...............................................
  3  Marseille       22  14   5   3  45  22   47
 ...............................................
  4  Monaco          22  14   4   4  51  22   46
 ...............................................
  5  Nantes          22  10   4   8  19  21   34
  6  Nice            22  10   4   8  28  31   34
 ...............................................
  7  Montpellier     22   7  10   5  20  15   31
  8  Rennes          23   9   4  10  28  32   31
  9  Guingamp        22   8   5   9  24  29   29
 10  Dijon           23   8   4  11  33  46   28
 11  Strasbourg      22   7   6   9  27  37   27
 12  Caen            22   8   3  11  14  24   27
 13  Bordeaux        22   7   5  10  24  31   26
 14  Amiens          22   7   4  11  20  24   25
 15  Troyes          22   7   3  12  22  31   24
 16  Saint-Étienne   22   6   5  11  20  37   23
 17  Angers          22   4  10   8  25  32   22
 ...............................................
 18  Lille           22   6   4  12  19  33   22
 ...............................................
 19  Toulouse        22   5   5  12  20  32   20
 20  Metz            22   4   3  15  18  38   15

 1-2:    Champions League
 3:      Champions League preliminary round
 4:      Europa League
 5-6:    Europa League depending on domestic cup
 18:     Relegation play-off
 19-20:  Relegation
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
