Ligue 1 Standings

Feb 2 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 23 19 2 2 72 17 59 2 Marseille 24 15 6 3 53 27 51 ............................................... 3 Lyon 23 14 6 3 52 25 48 ............................................... 4 Monaco 23 14 5 4 53 24 47 ............................................... 5 Nantes 23 11 4 8 22 21 37 6 Nice 23 10 4 9 29 33 34 ............................................... 7 Montpellier 23 7 10 6 20 19 31 8 Rennes 23 9 4 10 28 32 31 9 Bordeaux 23 8 5 10 27 32 29 10 Guingamp 23 8 5 10 24 32 29 11 Dijon 23 8 4 11 33 46 28 12 Strasbourg 23 7 6 10 28 39 27 13 Caen 23 8 3 12 15 26 27 14 Saint-Étienne 23 7 5 11 22 38 26 15 Amiens 23 7 4 12 20 25 25 16 Angers 23 5 10 8 26 32 25 17 Lille 23 7 4 12 21 34 25 ............................................... 18 Troyes 23 7 3 13 22 32 24 ............................................... 19 Toulouse 23 6 5 12 21 32 23 20 Metz 24 5 3 16 23 45 18 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation