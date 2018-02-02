FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 9:39 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Ligue 1 Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb  2 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Friday

                      P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  PSG             23  19   2   2  72  17   59
  2  Marseille       24  15   6   3  53  27   51
 ...............................................
  3  Lyon            23  14   6   3  52  25   48
 ...............................................
  4  Monaco          23  14   5   4  53  24   47
 ...............................................
  5  Nantes          23  11   4   8  22  21   37
  6  Nice            23  10   4   9  29  33   34
 ...............................................
  7  Montpellier     23   7  10   6  20  19   31
  8  Rennes          23   9   4  10  28  32   31
  9  Bordeaux        23   8   5  10  27  32   29
 10  Guingamp        23   8   5  10  24  32   29
 11  Dijon           23   8   4  11  33  46   28
 12  Strasbourg      23   7   6  10  28  39   27
 13  Caen            23   8   3  12  15  26   27
 14  Saint-Étienne   23   7   5  11  22  38   26
 15  Amiens          23   7   4  12  20  25   25
 16  Angers          23   5  10   8  26  32   25
 17  Lille           23   7   4  12  21  34   25
 ...............................................
 18  Troyes          23   7   3  13  22  32   24
 ...............................................
 19  Toulouse        23   6   5  12  21  32   23
 20  Metz            24   5   3  16  23  45   18

 1-2:    Champions League
 3:      Champions League preliminary round
 4:      Europa League
 5-6:    Europa League depending on domestic cup
 18:     Relegation play-off
 19-20:  Relegation
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
