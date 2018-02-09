FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 9:43 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Ligue 1 Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb  9 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Friday

                      P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  PSG             24  20   2   2  75  17   62
  2  Marseille       25  15   7   3  55  29   52
 ...............................................
  3  Monaco          24  15   5   4  56  26   50
 ...............................................
  4  Lyon            24  14   6   4  54  28   48
 ...............................................
  5  Nantes          24  11   4   9  24  24   37
  6  Montpellier     24   8  10   6  22  20   34
 ...............................................
  7  Nice            24  10   4  10  29  34   34
  8  Bordeaux        24   9   5  10  29  32   32
  9  Guingamp        24   9   5  10  25  32   32
 10  Rennes          24   9   4  11  28  33   31
 11  Caen            24   9   3  12  18  28   30
 12  Saint-Étienne   25   8   6  11  26  40   30
 13  Dijon           23   8   4  11  33  46   28
 14  Strasbourg      24   7   6  11  28  41   27
 15  Toulouse        24   7   5  12  22  32   26
 16  Angers          24   5  10   9  27  34   25
 17  Amiens          24   7   4  13  20  27   25
 ...............................................
 18  Lille           24   7   4  13  21  37   25
 ...............................................
 19  Troyes          23   7   3  13  22  32   24
 20  Metz            24   5   3  16  23  45   18

 1-2:    Champions League
 3:      Champions League preliminary round
 4:      Europa League
 5-6:    Europa League depending on domestic cup
 18:     Relegation play-off
 19-20:  Relegation
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
