February 16, 2018

Ligue 1 Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 16 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Friday

                      P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  PSG             25  21   2   2  76  17   65
  2  Monaco          26  17   5   4  63  26   56
 ...............................................
  3  Marseille       25  15   7   3  55  29   52
 ...............................................
  4  Lyon            25  14   6   5  54  30   48
 ...............................................
  5  Nantes          25  11   5   9  26  26   38
  6  Montpellier     25   9  10   6  23  20   37
 ...............................................
  7  Bordeaux        25  10   5  10  32  34   35
  8  Rennes          25  10   4  11  30  33   34
  9  Nice            25  10   4  11  31  37   34
 10  Guingamp        25   9   6  10  25  32   33
 11  Caen            25   9   4  12  18  28   31
 12  Dijon           25   9   4  12  36  51   31
 13  Strasbourg      25   8   6  11  30  42   30
 14  Saint-Étienne   25   8   6  11  26  40   30
 15  Toulouse        25   7   5  13  22  33   26
 16  Lille           25   7   5  13  23  39   26
 17  Amiens          25   7   4  14  22  30   25
 ...............................................
 18  Angers          25   5  10  10  27  38   25
 ...............................................
 19  Troyes          24   7   3  14  23  34   24
 20  Metz            25   5   3  17  23  46   18

 1-2:    Champions League
 3:      Champions League preliminary round
 4:      Europa League
 5-6:    Europa League depending on domestic cup
 18:     Relegation play-off
 19-20:  Relegation
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
