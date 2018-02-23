FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
World Football
February 23, 2018 / 9:42 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Ligue 1 Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Friday

                      P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  PSG             26  22   2   2  81  19   68
  2  Monaco          26  17   5   4  64  26   56
 ...............................................
  3  Marseille       26  16   7   3  56  29   55
 ...............................................
  4  Lyon            26  14   7   5  56  32   49
 ...............................................
  5  Montpellier     27   9  12   6  24  21   39
  6  Nantes          26  11   6   9  27  27   39
 ...............................................
  7  Rennes          26  10   5  11  32  35   35
  8  Bordeaux        26  10   5  11  32  35   35
  9  Nice            26  10   5  11  32  38   35
 10  Guingamp        26   9   7  10  26  33   34
 11  Saint-Étienne   26   9   6  11  27  40   33
 12  Caen            26   9   5  12  20  30   32
 13  Dijon           26   9   5  12  36  52   32
 14  Strasbourg      27   8   7  12  32  47   31
 15  Troyes          26   8   4  14  24  34   28
 16  Toulouse        26   7   6  13  22  33   27
 17  Lille           26   7   6  13  25  41   27
 ...............................................
 18  Amiens          26   7   5  14  22  30   26
 ...............................................
 19  Angers          26   5  10  11  27  39   25
 20  Metz            26   5   3  18  23  47   18

 1-2:    Champions League
 3:      Champions League preliminary round
 4:      Europa League
 5-6:    Europa League depending on domestic cup
 18:     Relegation play-off
 19-20:  Relegation
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.