UPDATE 2-Ligue 1 Standings
#World Football
January 13, 2018 / 6:01 PM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 2-Ligue 1 Standings

Reuters Staff

Jan 13 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Saturday

                      P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  PSG             19  16  2   1  58  15   50
  2  Monaco          20  13  3   4  46  19   42
 ..............................................
  3  Lyon            19  12  5   2  46  20   41
 ..............................................
  4  Marseille       20  12  5   3  41  22   41
 ..............................................
  5  Nantes          19  10  3   6  18  18   33
  6  Nice            20   9  3   8  25  29   30
 ..............................................
  7  Guingamp        20   8  5   7  23  24   29
  8  Montpellier     20   6  9   5  17  13   27
  9  Dijon           20   7  4   9  29  34   25
 10  Rennes          20   7  4   9  24  29   25
 11  Strasbourg      20   6  6   8  24  33   24
 12  Caen            20   7  3  10  12  22   24
 13  Bordeaux        20   6  5   9  23  29   23
 14  Lille           20   6  4  10  18  30   22
 15  Amiens          20   6  3  11  16  22   21
 16  Troyes          20   6  3  11  20  28   21
 17  Saint-Étienne   19   5  5   9  18  33   20
 ..............................................
 18  Toulouse        19   5  4  10  18  27   19
 ..............................................
 19  Angers          19   3  9   7  21  29   18
 20  Metz            20   3  3  14  14  35   12

 1-2:    Champions League
 3:      Champions League preliminary round
 4:      Europa League
 5-6:    Europa League depending on domestic cup
 18:     Relegation play-off
 19-20:  Relegation

