UPDATE 2-Ligue 1 Standings

Jan 13 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 19 16 2 1 58 15 50 2 Monaco 20 13 3 4 46 19 42 .............................................. 3 Lyon 19 12 5 2 46 20 41 .............................................. 4 Marseille 20 12 5 3 41 22 41 .............................................. 5 Nantes 19 10 3 6 18 18 33 6 Nice 20 9 3 8 25 29 30 .............................................. 7 Guingamp 20 8 5 7 23 24 29 8 Montpellier 20 6 9 5 17 13 27 9 Dijon 20 7 4 9 29 34 25 10 Rennes 20 7 4 9 24 29 25 11 Strasbourg 20 6 6 8 24 33 24 12 Caen 20 7 3 10 12 22 24 13 Bordeaux 20 6 5 9 23 29 23 14 Lille 20 6 4 10 18 30 22 15 Amiens 20 6 3 11 16 22 21 16 Troyes 20 6 3 11 20 28 21 17 Saint-Étienne 19 5 5 9 18 33 20 .............................................. 18 Toulouse 19 5 4 10 18 27 19 .............................................. 19 Angers 19 3 9 7 21 29 18 20 Metz 20 3 3 14 14 35 12 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation