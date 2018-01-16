FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Myanmar
Markets
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Entertainment
#World Football
January 16, 2018 / 8:01 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Ligue 1 Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 16 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Tuesday

                      P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  PSG             20  17   2   1  59  15   53
  2  Marseille       21  13   5   3  43  22   44
 ...............................................
  3  Monaco          21  13   4   4  48  21   43
 ...............................................
  4  Lyon            20  12   6   2  47  21   42
 ...............................................
  5  Nantes          20  10   3   7  18  19   33
  6  Nice            21   9   4   8  27  31   31
 ...............................................
  7  Guingamp        20   8   5   7  23  24   29
  8  Montpellier     20   6   9   5  17  13   27
  9  Caen            21   8   3  10  14  22   27
 10  Dijon           20   7   4   9  29  34   25
 11  Rennes          20   7   4   9  24  29   25
 12  Strasbourg      21   6   6   9  24  35   24
 13  Bordeaux        21   6   5  10  23  31   23
 14  Saint-Étienne   20   6   5   9  20  33   23
 15  Lille           20   6   4  10  18  30   22
 16  Amiens          20   6   3  11  16  22   21
 17  Troyes          20   6   3  11  20  28   21
 ...............................................
 18  Angers          20   3  10   7  22  30   19
 ...............................................
 19  Toulouse        20   5   4  11  18  29   19
 20  Metz            20   3   3  14  14  35   12

 1-2:    Champions League
 3:      Champions League preliminary round
 4:      Europa League
 5-6:    Europa League depending on domestic cup
 18:     Relegation play-off
 19-20:  Relegation
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.