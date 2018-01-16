UPDATE 2-Ligue 1 Standings

Jan 16 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Tuesday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 20 17 2 1 59 15 53 2 Marseille 21 13 5 3 43 22 44 ............................................... 3 Monaco 21 13 4 4 48 21 43 ............................................... 4 Lyon 20 12 6 2 47 21 42 ............................................... 5 Nantes 20 10 3 7 18 19 33 6 Nice 21 9 4 8 27 31 31 ............................................... 7 Guingamp 20 8 5 7 23 24 29 8 Montpellier 20 6 9 5 17 13 27 9 Caen 21 8 3 10 14 22 27 10 Dijon 20 7 4 9 29 34 25 11 Rennes 20 7 4 9 24 29 25 12 Strasbourg 21 6 6 9 24 35 24 13 Bordeaux 21 6 5 10 23 31 23 14 Saint-Étienne 20 6 5 9 20 33 23 15 Lille 20 6 4 10 18 30 22 16 Amiens 20 6 3 11 16 22 21 17 Troyes 20 6 3 11 20 28 21 ............................................... 18 Angers 20 3 10 7 22 30 19 ............................................... 19 Toulouse 20 5 4 11 18 29 19 20 Metz 20 3 3 14 14 35 12 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation