January 17, 2018 / 7:58 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Ligue 1 Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 17 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Wednesday

                      P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  PSG             21  18   2   1  67  15   56
  2  Lyon            21  13   6   2  49  21   45
 ...............................................
  3  Marseille       21  13   5   3  43  22   44
 ...............................................
  4  Monaco          21  13   4   4  48  21   43
 ...............................................
  5  Nantes          21  10   4   7  19  20   34
  6  Nice            21   9   4   8  27  31   31
 ...............................................
  7  Guingamp        21   8   5   8  23  26   29
  8  Montpellier     21   6  10   5  18  14   28
  9  Rennes          21   8   4   9  26  30   28
 10  Caen            21   8   3  10  14  22   27
 11  Dijon           21   7   4  10  29  42   25
 12  Strasbourg      21   6   6   9  24  35   24
 13  Bordeaux        21   6   5  10  23  31   23
 14  Saint-Étienne   21   6   5  10  20  36   23
 15  Angers          21   4  10   7  25  31   22
 16  Amiens          21   6   4  11  17  23   22
 17  Lille           21   6   4  11  19  32   22
 ...............................................
 18  Troyes          21   6   3  12  21  31   21
 ...............................................
 19  Toulouse        21   5   5  11  19  30   20
 20  Metz            21   4   3  14  17  35   15

 1-2:    Champions League
 3:      Champions League preliminary round
 4:      Europa League
 5-6:    Europa League depending on domestic cup
 18:     Relegation play-off
 19-20:  Relegation
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
