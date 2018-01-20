UPDATE 2-Ligue 1 Standings

Jan 20 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 21 18 2 1 67 15 56 2 Marseille 22 14 5 3 45 22 47 ............................................... 3 Lyon 21 13 6 2 49 21 45 ............................................... 4 Monaco 21 13 4 4 48 21 43 ............................................... 5 Nantes 22 10 4 8 19 21 34 6 Montpellier 22 7 10 5 20 15 31 ............................................... 7 Rennes 22 9 4 9 27 30 31 8 Nice 21 9 4 8 27 31 31 9 Guingamp 22 8 5 9 24 29 29 10 Strasbourg 22 7 6 9 27 37 27 11 Caen 22 8 3 11 14 24 27 12 Bordeaux 22 7 5 10 24 31 26 13 Amiens 22 7 4 11 20 24 25 14 Dijon 22 7 4 11 31 45 25 15 Troyes 22 7 3 12 22 31 24 16 Saint-Étienne 21 6 5 10 20 36 23 17 Angers 22 4 10 8 25 32 22 ............................................... 18 Lille 22 6 4 12 19 33 22 ............................................... 19 Toulouse 22 5 5 12 20 32 20 20 Metz 21 4 3 14 17 35 15 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation