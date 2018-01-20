FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 20, 2018

UPDATE 2-Ligue 1 Standings

Jan 20 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Saturday

                      P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  PSG             21  18   2   1  67  15   56
  2  Marseille       22  14   5   3  45  22   47
 ...............................................
  3  Lyon            21  13   6   2  49  21   45
 ...............................................
  4  Monaco          21  13   4   4  48  21   43
 ...............................................
  5  Nantes          22  10   4   8  19  21   34
  6  Montpellier     22   7  10   5  20  15   31
 ...............................................
  7  Rennes          22   9   4   9  27  30   31
  8  Nice            21   9   4   8  27  31   31
  9  Guingamp        22   8   5   9  24  29   29
 10  Strasbourg      22   7   6   9  27  37   27
 11  Caen            22   8   3  11  14  24   27
 12  Bordeaux        22   7   5  10  24  31   26
 13  Amiens          22   7   4  11  20  24   25
 14  Dijon           22   7   4  11  31  45   25
 15  Troyes          22   7   3  12  22  31   24
 16  Saint-Étienne   21   6   5  10  20  36   23
 17  Angers          22   4  10   8  25  32   22
 ...............................................
 18  Lille           22   6   4  12  19  33   22
 ...............................................
 19  Toulouse        22   5   5  12  20  32   20
 20  Metz            21   4   3  14  17  35   15

 1-2:    Champions League
 3:      Champions League preliminary round
 4:      Europa League
 5-6:    Europa League depending on domestic cup
 18:     Relegation play-off
 19-20:  Relegation
